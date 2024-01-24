The successor of nintendo switch It is the center of attention of this year's big rumors. While the Big N has remained silent, new reports have shared more information about the console's specifications, and the latest information has disappointed more than one person, since it has been pointed out that the hardware will not be as powerful as expected.

So far, most leaks and rumors have pointed out that the Switch 2 will be a console with similar power to a PlayStation 4. Now, according to new reports from RedGamingTech & UDN, This console will not have the 12 GB of RAM and the 1080p screen that previous reports claimed the hardware would have.

In general it is mentioned that the console will have a Tegra T239 SoC – With 8 GB of Ram and 10 SM; It will have a GPU Ampere of up to 2 Teraflops of power in dock mode, ranging from 1.4 to 2; We can find an 8-core Cortex A78AE CPU, one of these being used for the console operating system; 8 GB of RAM that would operate between 5,500 MHz and 6,400 Mhz; 1 GB of RAM is reserved for the operating system; the screen will be 7 inches OLED 720p; It is also mentioned that it will be compatible with DLSS 2 and FSR 3; the maximum screen brightness would be up to 1,000 nits with HDR option; Its storage would be 64 GB eMMC.

While all these specifications still place the Switch's successor as a console in a similar power range to a PlayStation 4, the public is not entirely happy with this data. To start, the console was expected to have 12 GB with a 1080p screen, details that have been downgraded in the new report. With this, The console's memory is still a problem, since there is talk of only 64 GBsomething we find in the Switch OLED currently.

As always, at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo, and it is very likely that the company will remain silent until they are ready to officially reveal information, something that, according to rumors, could happen in the first half of 2024. On related topics, these are the alleged announcements from the next Direct. Likewise, a free Legend of Zelda concert is on the way.

The idea of ​​Nintendo having a console with a similar power to the PS4 may sound like something funny to some, but it opens the doors to not only a huge number of ports, but the Big N will have greater hardware in its possession with the which create experiences that only they are capable of making a reality. While some changes are disappointing, the quality of their products is what matters at the end of the day.

