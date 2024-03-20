The hardware market is in a difficult position right now. After a couple of years of record numbers, the Switch is on its way out, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S They have entered the second half of their life cycle. Thus, There has been a drop in console sales in Europe over the past month.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, a substantial drop was recorded in February 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. In general, there is talk of a 14% decrease in Europe during the past month. Although the extra day helped deliver a positive result, this was an atypical period, so the companies cannot be expected to be entirely happy.

Speaking of specific cases. Nintendo Switch sales decreased by 17% compared to what was seen in the same period of time in 2023. Although this can be seen as bad news, let's remember that this console is already on its way out, so the low sales are within the expectations that the Big N has.

For its part, The PlayStation 5 recorded a 2% decrease compared to what was seen during the same period last year. Although this may not be seen as a large number, this is just the beginning of a difficult period for the company. Without a new first party title from its most beloved franchises, such as another installment of Marvel's Spider-Man or God of War, planned for this year, low sales are expected for the PlayStation hardware area.

The biggest blow was suffered by Xbox, which recorded a 47% drop in Series X|S sales in February 2024. Let us remember that the company has put aside its focus on hardware, in order to give it greater weight in Game Pass subscriptions, and in bringing its games to as many players as possible, regardless of whether they have one of its consoles or No.

These numbers paint a not very positive picture for the video game industry. The Nintendo Switch is on its way out. Xbox moves further and further away from the hardware market. The software offer on PlayStation 5 is not attractive enough to buy a console. These are the situations in which each company finds itself. We can only wait to see how each one will react to prevent these decreases from being repeated.

Editor's Note:

This is something logical. Although the start of the generation was difficult, the lack of hardware also drove interest in the new consoles. In this way, there was a period where sales reached quite high points. However, this has come to an end. Without worthwhile games, people are not interested in purchasing one of these pieces of hardware.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz