In recent days the director of Xbox, Phil Spencer, He has found himself in multiple interviews where he talks about the future that awaits the company and how they envision it. It was even mentioned in some that they would even have price increases eventually, and the reason behind this may have already been revealed as well.

Talking with CNBC, spencer explained that microsoft subsidizes the cost of its consoles Xbox with the expectation that people will spend money on its profitable add-on products later. Confirming that the company is losing approximately $100 and $200 dollars per unit Xbox Series X and S sold.

phil spencer has admitted that Xbox can’t maintain these console prices forever, and its main competitor in Sony the price has already gone up PlayStation 5 in Europe, UK, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and Canada. So they must get to work so that the profits do not go down in a short time.

Of course, at no time was the date to increase prices commented, because for now they want to give positive news to consumers, surely they will wait for some titles of 2023 have been launched to implement the strategy. To this is added that the purchase of Activision Blizzard is close, so they would be waiting for these important events to happen.

For now microsoft continues to maintain prices, at least for the Christmas season.

Via: IGN

Publisher’s note: Many users usually buy extra peripherals as soon as they buy their console, to which we would add the contracting of services such as Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass. So getting that money back I don’t think it’s that complicated.