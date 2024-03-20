Pesquería, Nuevo León.- The discovery of at least 10 charred bodies in a vacant lot in the municipality of Pesquería, Nuevo León, it was reported this Wednesday afternoon.

This Wednesday, March 20, a strong police mobilization took place in a vacant lot on the banks of the road to Ojo de Aguaat kilometer 3 of the highway to Miguel Alemán.

According to local media, a burned-out vehicle was found in the area, finding lifeless people inside and outside the vehicle.

So far the number of victims has not been confirmed, however, There is talk that the figure could be higher than 10.

State elements and the Mexican Army went to the site to protect the site while expert personnel from the Nuevo León Prosecutor's Office carry out the expert assessment at the site for the subsequent transfer of the bodies.