Are you traveling this Sunday? Check this information very carefully. The information screens of Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) present faults and they do not show flight times.

This was announced by the AICM, through its social networks, where it highlighted that it is already working with the technicians to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

On its X account (formerly Twitter) the airport issued a statement stating that the problem occurs on the information screens of the last waiting rooms and de the arrivals and departures areas of Terminal 2.

He explained that due to this mishap they do not show the information about the flights for this Sunday, February 25.

Likewise, the AICM invited passengers who have a flight scheduled for this day to keep an eye on the schedules with the airline itself, who will also announce the corresponding boarding gate.

Moments later, the Airport itself reported through its social networks that the problem had already been resolved.

“At 8:40 a.m. the technical failure on the screens in Terminal 2 was resolved. You can now check your flight data on said equipment,” he shared.

They question service at the AICM

After the announcement made by the AICM about the failure in the information screens, X users questioned the service at the Airport, the most important in the country.

They highlighted that it is one of the airports with the most expensive TUA and yet on the screens instead of showing the schedules and boarding gates of the flights, you see advertising.

“Hopefully the problem of the screens that show 5 seconds of information and 1 minute of commercials will be fixed,” shared a user.