They report failure in the network of control towers in the United Kingdom, there are delays in flights

Delays are reported in flights from all over Europe
The ruling affected flights from several countries in Europe. Congestion is expected at airports.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Through social networks the passengers of different flights have shared the abrupt change of their itineraries, mainly in the United Kingdom.
In the message that the airlines sent to their passengers, delays are indicated due to a “failure in the control towers.” Besides the flights that have to cross through that country’s airspace have also been delayed.
As reported by the BBC, a team of specialists is working to solve the failure. “Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Britain’s National Air Traffic Service reported.
The Scottish airline Loganair, through its X account, formerly Twitter, informed its passengers about the situation.
“This morning there was a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems. Whilst we are hopeful that we will be able to operate most flights within Scotland on a local coordination basis and with a minimum of disruption, North-South and international flights may be delayed“, explained the airline.
