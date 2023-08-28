Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They report failure in the network of control towers in the United Kingdom, there are delays in flights

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in World
0
They report failure in the network of control towers in the United Kingdom, there are delays in flights

Close


Close

flights

Delays are reported in flights from all over Europe

Delays are reported in flights from all over Europe

The ruling affected flights from several countries in Europe. Congestion is expected at airports.

See also  The dollar rises with the yen and its Australian counterpart falls as investors worry about a recession

Through social networks the passengers of different flights have shared the abrupt change of their itineraries, mainly in the United Kingdom.

In the message that the airlines sent to their passengers, delays are indicated due to a “failure in the control towers.” Besides the flights that have to cross through that country’s airspace have also been delayed.

As reported by the BBC, a team of specialists is working to solve the failure. “Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Britain’s National Air Traffic Service reported.

The Scottish airline Loganair, through its X account, formerly Twitter, informed its passengers about the situation.

“This morning there was a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems. Whilst we are hopeful that we will be able to operate most flights within Scotland on a local coordination basis and with a minimum of disruption, North-South and international flights may be delayed“, explained the airline.

See also  Tariq bin Khadim: Mohammed bin Zayed is a coming stage that promises a new renaissance for the UAE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#report #failure #network #control #towers #United #Kingdom #delays #flights

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Russia, they wanted to create a single trader of fertilizers

In Russia, they wanted to create a single trader of fertilizers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result