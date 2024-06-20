Juarez City.- Medical staff at Social Security Hospital 66 reported tonight the death of a child who was admitted due to injuries after being electrocuted.

Elements from the Crimes Against Life Unit of the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office arrived at the hospital to begin the investigations.

One of the investigating agents indicated that the 8-year-old boy with the initials ACT suffered an electric shock and was taken by relatives to the IMSS hospital.

However, it has not been determined how and where the fatal accident occurred.