The wounded were taken to Compostela; the bus left Guadalajara, Jalisco, and was going to Guayabitos, Compostela
Nayarit.- Nayarit media reports that at least eight people died in the accident in which a passenger bus overturned and fell into a kind of ravine, this Saturday night.
There is also talk that there are more than 30 injured. Some of the people ended up under the overturned bus.
Nayarit authorities confirm that the accident occurred on Federal Highway 200, at kilometer 60, in the municipality of Compostela. The media says that it is kilometer 57, at the height of the town of Las Piedras.
The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit adds that the tourist bus came from Guadalajara, Jalisco, in the direction of Guayabitos, Compostela.
Dozens of elements of the Nayarit State Police and Fire Department, Compostela Civil Protection, CAPUFE, SICT and the Mexican Red Cross arrived at the scene to carry out the extraction actions, first contact medical attention and transfer of the wounded.
Elements of the Ministry of Mobility and the National Guard also attended the place.
The injured people were transferred to the municipal seat of Compostela for specialized care.
List of people who came on the bus:
Neytar Said Perez Vazquez 7 years
Luz Edith Flores Vazquez 34 years old
Jatziri Lucero Aparicio Flores 12 years old
Melani Guadalupe Aparicio Flores 6 years old
Carmen Alejandra American Escobedo 26 years old
Yerik Uriel Albizu American 3 years
Melisa Aparicio 5 years
Sofia Belén 9 years old
Dayana Monserrat 6 years
Victor Adrian Villegas Flores 41 years old
Luz Elena Yerena 41 years old
Francisco Javier Hernandez 35 years old
Bernardo Torres 50 years
Jose Antonio Chavez
Abraham Lamb of the Cross
Carla Fernanda Rodríguez 20 years old
Denise 4 years
Antonio Godoy 43 years old
Jose de Jesus 77 years
Maria Elizabeth Quezada 21 years old
Derek Gadiel Albizu American 6 years
Luis Demetrio Vazquez 60 years old
Claudia Munoz 56 years old
Amelia Hernandez Gonzalez 68 years old
American Jaime Escobedo 36 years old
Elvira Escobedo 61 years old
Adriana Neri 40 years old
Deytan 7 years
daisy aparicio
Monica Guadalupe 11 years old
All transferred to Compostela hospital.
