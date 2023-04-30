The wounded were taken to Compostela; the bus left Guadalajara, Jalisco, and was going to Guayabitos, Compostela

Nayarit.- Nayarit media reports that at least eight people died in the accident in which a passenger bus overturned and fell into a kind of ravine, this Saturday night.

There is also talk that there are more than 30 injured. Some of the people ended up under the overturned bus.

Nayarit authorities confirm that the accident occurred on Federal Highway 200, at kilometer 60, in the municipality of Compostela. The media says that it is kilometer 57, at the height of the town of Las Piedras.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Nayarit adds that the tourist bus came from Guadalajara, Jalisco, in the direction of Guayabitos, Compostela.

Dozens of elements of the Nayarit State Police and Fire Department, Compostela Civil Protection, CAPUFE, SICT and the Mexican Red Cross arrived at the scene to carry out the extraction actions, first contact medical attention and transfer of the wounded. See also Egan Bernal: inspiring video of his first pedal strokes after the accident

Elements of the Ministry of Mobility and the National Guard also attended the place.

The injured people were transferred to the municipal seat of Compostela for specialized care.

List of people who came on the bus: