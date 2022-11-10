Tizapán el Alto, Jalisco.- A shooting is the report of inhabitants of the community of Mismaloya in the municipality of Tizapan el Alto in the state of Jaliscowhere presumably authorities of the National Guard Y Mexican Army are already in the area.

Through reports from the inhabitants, the alleged armed conflictfor which the investigations began, with uniformed National Guard and Army in the zone.

It should be noted that on November 6 of this same year, a shootout was recorded between the organized crimewhere three men were injured and were taken to a nearby health center for their injuries.

Soon more information.