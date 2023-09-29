They report another multiple disappearance in Jaliscois about Tree men between 19 and 38 years old who were last seen in the Santa Ana Tepetitlán neighborhood in Zapopan on Monday, September 25.

The Person Search Commission of the State of Jalisco published the search file for the three victims on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 27.

Given the situation, around 70 people They blocked circulation at the intersection of Avenida López Mateos and Camino a Santa Ana Tepetitlán, on Wednesday night to demand the location of the three men alive, according to El Occidental.

Jesús Fernando Márquez Díaz is 19 years old, is 1.83 meters tall, has a slim build and is about particular sign he has a scar on his chin On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with gray stripes on the chest, black shorts with green lines, and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Sergio Díaz Corona is 38 years old, he has the number 13 tattooed on the right hand and a peacock on the right arm He is 1.67 meters tall and has a slim build. He was wearing blue jeans, a black sweater, and one white and one black tennis shoe.

Julio César Rodríguez Gutiérrez is 1.60 meters tall, has a slim build, and as a special feature he has a tattoo of an image of skull on left shoulder, image of Christ on right arm Aztec female figure in left hand, “nort” legend on the chest and a scar on the chin.