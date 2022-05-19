Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A alleged gunfight on the free highway to Guamúchil, passing the toll booth before reaching the intersection of La Presita north of Culiacán, Sinaloa, authorities were reported this Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:00 p.m. this Thursday, the authorities were reported about an alleged confrontation in the aforementioned area, before reaching the Pericos union, Mocorito.

Elements of Sinaloa Public Security they move to the site of the report to confirm the fact.

According to the authorities, motorists traveling from south to north along this highway near the intersection of La Presita, where the confrontation took place, returned to the toll booth located in El Limón de los Ramos, Culiacán.

So far the authorities have not confirmed the fact or reported if there are signs or injured people.