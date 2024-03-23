At least 22 people injured is the preliminary balance of a spectacular accident between a staff bus and a pipe in a Jalisco highway.

The events occurred on the Alameda-El Salto highway at the height of the Alen company this Friday night.

Almost at the intersection with the Chapala highway, the staff bus of the Lipo company suffered a spectacular impact against a pipe.

Elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos They assured that there were at least 35 passengers in the passenger truck, all residents of the Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos municipality.

Civil Protection and Firefighters of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos

Of the 35 people who were on board the truck, it was reported 22 people injuredof which 9 of them were transferred to medical services.

Civil Protection and Firefighters of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, while the driver of the staff bus was transported along with the injured people to a nearby hospital.