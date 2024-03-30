They report a voracious fire of more than 150 vehicles in a car warehouse in the municipality of Tlajomulco, Jalisco.

Right in Santa Anita Gardens town of San Agustín, firefighters of Jalisco Civil Protection, Guadalajara and Tlajomulco responded to the report of a ravenous fire.

According Jalisco Civil Protectionhe fire It occurs on a 7-hectare property where 500 to 600 vehicles are stored.

At least 150 vehicles of different types caught fire calls for reasons still unknown.

“He fire It affected approximately 150 vehicles of different types,” the elements reported to the media.

Around 7:26 p.m. they reported that the fire already had a 60 percent control progress .

Until this edition was cut, elements of Civil Protection of Jalisco, Guadalajara and Tlajomulco They continue to work to quell the fire.