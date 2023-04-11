Highway drug blockades are reported in Nayarit for the seizure of 1,200 kilograms of cocaine

A new air mishap occurred this week in Yucatan, after a small plane had a landing gear failure that caused the unit to slide several meters over the runway.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at the Merida Airport, where fortunately the incident only left a great scare for the crew and pilot of the plane.

This would be the second mishap of this type recorded in recent days in Yucatan. Since on March 30 a small plane belonging to the aviation school crashed on a private piece of land in the Nueva Sambulá neighborhood.

According to what was reported by the Department of Public Security at that time. The accident left two people injured; the pilot and co-pilot of the plane.

