Tamaulipas.- Social networks report strong shootings the this friday night in reynosain addition to the fact that multiple shots in matamoros, Victoria City and San Fernando.

Citizens also share videos where the intense shots of high powered weapons.

Also on social networks, it is indicated that apparently today, on the Reynosa-San Fernando highwayat the height of Ejido El Porvenirwas three dead men and two wounded, after a shooting attack.

On Twitter, the ElGuzman @FuriaNegra77 account published tonight that “In Nuevo Laredo, attacks on elements of the army. The state is in crisis. The cities of Matamoros, Reynosa, CdVictoria and SanFernando are the most violent.”

On Twitter, Reynosa Codigo Rojo @R_CodigoRojo also posted several reports of shots heard in various sectors of Reynosa.

On Twitter, @FuriaNegra77 published this Friday that after an attempt to ambush elements of the State Guard, in Reynosa, from three vehicles, a Porsche Cayenne truck, weapons and tactical equipment was seized, on the Reynosa-Monterrey Bypass, at the height from Tec Milenio University.

In a subsequent publication, he pointed out that elements of the State Guard responded to a report of detonations in the Las Cumbres de Reynosa neighborhood, and in tours they seized a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had firearm impacts, chargers, a rifle-type weapon, and a tactic vest.

In another publication, he details that the State Guard arrested two men who attacked them with bullets in the Granjas neighborhood, in an Aveo car with a report of theft, which hit a tree during a chase in Reynosa, and that they seized weapons, chargers, vehicle, cartridges and radio frequency. Wounded received medical attention.