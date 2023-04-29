The world of technology is sometimes an advantage but also a disadvantage, because with the growth of new things, in turn there are ways of scams for people to steal from others in a somewhat simple way. And now, the banks They have noticed a new type of fraud, so they have already made it known how to avoid such misfortunes with money.

Who discovered the scam was the Chilean State Bank, and this makes it possible for scammers to obtain the key quickly and efficiently, since they have a key dial detector when asking for a password. This is applied by a supposed bank executive who tells the victim that he has acquired a special bonus from his bank and for that he must enter his password.

Next step, if the person fell, they will realize that their account will be empty in a few minutes, because through a device that captures the dialing they have found a way to access their money. So before this, the victim of fraud has to report said number, either if it fell or if they also tried to apply said trick that is considered new.

To avoid this type of incident, banks have asked their users not to give any type of data to anyone who communicates with them, and it is that they make it clear that information will never be requested, much less account numbers and passwords. Of course, you are always invited to report the cases so that they find the whereabouts of these harmful people.

Via: T Mobile

editor’s note: We are all vulnerable to these things, since who knows where we share our personal phones from, something that to this day I do not fully understand. So it only remains to be alive.