The rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products of the European Union (Rapex) has reported a failure regarding the adjustment of the wheel bolts on part of the range of Opel vehicles manufactured between July 23, 2019 and November 10, 2020 because, according to the manufacturer, they were not tightened with the necessary turning force.

The manufacturing problem detected could affect up to 30,000 vehicles sold only in Spain of the Astra, Combo, Corsa, Crossland, Grandland, Insignia, Vivaro and Zafira models, according to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) in a statement on Friday in which he added that said failure has “serious consequences” on security, since there is a “real risk” of losing a wheel.

The organization stated that it understands that Opel will contact the owners to re-tighten the screws, an action that, in their opinion, should be done free of charge and «as soon as possible».

However, he advised those potentially affected to check “now, with the help of a wrench”, that the bolts on their car are tight and urged all owners to contact customer service of the company to confirm if your car is one of the harmed.