Tamaulipas.- criminal groupsthey faced bullets near to Reynosa airportthis Friday night, and it is reported that air traffic was suspended at the aircraft terminal.

Sources assure that the confrontation was between “The Metros, CJNG and ZVE against Scorpions”. At the moment there is no talk of dead either wounded.

It is commented that in at least 30 vansamong these the calls “monsters” (armored in an artisan way), armed groups mobilized that they faced

Authorities call the citizens to what avoid circulating in the direction of Rio Bravo and by Pharr.

Among the reports it is said that there pursuit and detonations in the cologne san valentin in reynosastretch to Monterey and Viaduct.

The authorities urged citizens to avoid circulating in that area until calm returns.

The newspaper Today Tamaulipas confirms that the clashes are taking place tonight mainly at the height of the airport"that diverted flights and canceled operations", he points out.

The shootings are also reported in El Campanario neighborhood, Pharr Bridge, Reynosa-Rio Bravo highway, San Valentín, Reynosa Viaduct and Monterrey highwayadds the newspaper.

In social networks, citizens say that two men in bulletproof vests they were dejected, deadat gap 102, ahead of Camito.

It is confirmed that the criminals that they faced, used armored vehicles of the so-called “monsters“.

There are videos that show vehicles on fireIt is said that.

The authorities have not provided official information.

war between groups