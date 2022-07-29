Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This Friday morning the fire of a house in the Vicente Lombardo Tolerano neighborhood was reported to the authorities, in CuliacanSinaloa.

According to the authorities, the report was given after 07:00 hours, and it was mentioned that it was a house built of wood, located in Rey Baltazar, between Virgo street, in the neighborhood in question.

So far it is unknown if there were people inside the home. It was said that around the affected house there are tin houses.

