Juarez City.- Neighbors of the Paraje de Oriente subdivision reported a case of animal abuse, as they report that murdered dogs are found daily in a local park.

One of the reported cases is that of Vanessa Aguilar, who had a dog that she had rescued and frequently escaped for a few hours and returned, however, last Sunday, June 16, “Pinta” did not return.

After searching for her, Vanessa shared a search for Pinta in the subdivision’s Facebook group, and in one of the comments they pointed out that in a park there was a lifeless dog with the characteristics of her dog.

When he went to look for her, he confirmed that it was his dog, whose legs were tied with wire and had wounds caused by some type of knife, knife or machete.

Pinta was buried in the same park by her owners, who reported it to Ecology, who took the complaint but pointed out that it would be difficult to find the person responsible.

Again, Vanessa made a publication in the neighborhood group, but now denouncing what happened.

Vanessa’s surprise was that she had several responses from similar cases and from neighbors who live around the park who point out that dogs with the same characteristics appear every day, tied and “macheteted.”

The intention of making the complaint, in addition to doing justice, is that people who mistreat animals know that there are those who do care and that there is a consequence for these acts, Vanessa assured.