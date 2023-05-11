At least eight aftershocks are the ones that have been registered behind the earthquake that was felt on the night of Wednesday May 10 in Mexico City with the epicenter in the Mayor Magdalena Contrerasas reported by the National Seismological Service (SSN).

According to what was reported by the SSN he earthquake was recorded at 10:20 p.m. with a magnitude of 3.0, to later report the first four replicas that took place between 22:21 and 22:29 hours with magnitudes of 1.3, 1.6 and 2.3 degrees.

Around 10:34 p.m. the SSN reported a fifth replica of 1.3 degrees followed by a 1.8 degrees six minutes later.

Later, at 11:19 p.m., a seventh replica magnitude of 1.4 degrees as reported by the SSNto finally register a eighth of magnitude of 2.0 at 01:43 hours, all in CDMX.

Earthquake in Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office

The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that in the early hours of this Thursday, May 11, at around 02:21 hours, a new earthquake of magnitude of 1.8 with epicenter in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

The authorities detailed that the earthquake was generated three kilometers west of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office and had a depth of one kilometer, so it had no impact of any kind.