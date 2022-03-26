Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Potable Water and Sewage Board of the Municipality of Ahome repairbefore the estimated time, the 18-inch diameter valve of the cistern of the Río Fuerte Commission Water Treatment Plant that failed during the morning of this Friday and generated a leak of drinking water and low pressure in the central and northern areas of the city of Los Mochis, said the General Manager of the Paramunicipal.

“The leak of drinking water that we had today in what is the cistern that is in the upper part of the Cerro de la Memoria, we proceeded to repair one of the valves that control the supply of water to the network, in a pipe of 18 inches, which implied a major repair, this was carried out during the course of the morning, this represented having a drop in pressure, they contemplated finishing these works at 2:00 in the afternoon, however, they were accelerated said works and it was concluded at 12:00 hours so that the water supply and pressure are normalized,” he said.

He commented that as soon as they detected this situation and to avoid spilling more of the vital liquid, the Board’s staff immediately proceeded to close the valves that control the filling of the tank.

