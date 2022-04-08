The municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar celebrates its third day today without firefighters, due to the decision adopted by the management of the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region (CEIS) to reorganize the service between the different parks in order to avoid working overtime and until the 70 new staff of the public employment offer that is being prepared are incorporated.

Sources from the Consortium indicated that “this restructuring will also promote greater mobility between parks and that, due to sick leave or absence from work, staff from main and zonal parks can provide services to local parks.”

A direct consequence of this has been the abolition of the checkpoint that provided service in San Pedro, made up of three firefighters, and which, having no assigned staff, was covered by the extra hours of personnel from the Los Alcázares park, which is the one that is will now be in charge of providing the service in San Pedro.

The staff of the CEIS carried out a new protest yesterday in front of the Palacio de San Esteban



The Consortium reported that it has recently requested a building license to build a new park in San Pedro, whose staff of 15 firefighters will be covered by the public job offer that is being processed.

Last month, the Court of Auditors opened a procedure against dozens of positions that formed the governing board of the Consortium in 2017 for approving the payment of more than two million euros in overtime, thereby causing alleged accounting damage to the coffers of the Community, given that the payment of overtime was prohibited by law.

The CEIS now uses this decision of the Court of Auditors to justify the reorganization of the service, but the firefighters consider it an excuse to evade their responsibility.

“Immediate termination”



The firefighters of the CEIS returned yesterday to take to the streets to protest against “the dismantling of the fire services of the Community”. A large group of professionals made their displeasure clear by holding a workers’ assembly in front of the Palacio de San Esteban, in Murcia, to later go to the CEIS headquarters.

This group already starred in a bull run in January, motivated by the lack of staff. A measure of pressure that the firefighters raised before the proposal of the regional Executive to expand the team. The staff meeting now demands the “immediate dismissal” of the manager of the Consortium “for failing to keep his word, for abandoning the negotiation and for systematically failing to fulfill each of the commitments made with the workers.”

“Now, the CEIS acts as if the actions of the Court of Auditors caught them by surprise,” says the staff meeting, “when it has been the laziness of more than 10 years that has led us here.”

The Ministry insists that the lack of personnel is not due to the regional government, but to a replacement rate of the laws of the General State Budgets of recent years.