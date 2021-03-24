Tugboats and rescue units were trying to unload a giant container ship in the Suez Canal this Wednesday, which affected one of the busiest trade routes in the world, causing delays to dozens of ships. The historic stretch of the Canal, located in the central part of the waterway, could be reopened in both directions of navigation, according to the authorities.

The incident caused hikes of up to 5% this Wednesday in the WTI oil price.

Admiral Osama Rabie, president of the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said in a statement that “the Authority’s rescue units and tugboats continue their efforts” to unblock the “Ever Given”, a 400-meter vessel length.

Eight tugs were dispatched to the scene to try to get the ship back on track.

The “Ever Given”, a 400 meter long vessel. AP Photo

The “Ever Given”, a vessel of more than 220,000 tonnes that was heading to Rotterdam, was crossed blocked in the southern section of the Suez Canal, due to weather conditions, according to the Internet portal Vesselfinder.

The incident was caused by a sandstorm and strong gusts of wind, a common phenomenon in Egypt at this time of year, which deprived visibility and caused the vessel to veer off course.

“It ran aground mainly due to lack of visibility due to weather conditions at a time when the winds reached 40 knots (about 75 km / h), which affected the control of the ship, “the SCA said in a statement.

“The container ship ran aground accidentally, probably after being hit by a gust of wind,” Evergreen Marine Corp, which operates the vessel, had told AFP shortly before.

Dozens of ships were waiting to pass through the Suez Canal.

Key channel

An incident of this type has consequences since 10% of international maritime trade passes through this route of navigation, according to experts.

“It creates a lot of delays and a domino effect behind“Camille Egloff, an expert in maritime traffic at the Boston Consulting Group, based in Athens, told AFP.

The specialist stressed that the delay will however be “a matter of hours” but will have a cost due to the blockages it is generating.

Thus, the price of WTI oil rose sharply this Wednesday and at 3:00 p.m. GMT, a barrel of WTI crude for delivery in May gained 4.61% compared to Tuesday’s close, at $ 60.42, after having briefly reached a 5% increase. .

Satellite view of the freighter. AFP photo

Bjornar Tonhaugen, an analyst at Rystad Energy, had previously warned that these increases could occur because “the transit of oil but also that of other goods is disturbed.

An extension carried out between 2014 and 2015 facilitated the crossing of ships and the transit time in the canal decreased. Nearly 19,000 ships used the Suez Canal last year, according to the SCA.

The route between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea is an essential source of income for Egypt, to which last year contributed 5,610 million dollars (4,740 million euros).

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi announced in 2015 a development project for the canal to reduce waiting time and double the number of vessels using it, which is expected to be completed in 2023.

The authorities regularly announce tonnage records. In August 2019, 6.1 million tons transited in a single day.

Devised by Ferdinand de Lesseps, a French businessman and diplomat, the colossal project took ten years of work, between 1859 and 1869 and a million Egyptians participated in it, according to authorities.

Tens of thousands of them died during the works, experts estimate.

The Suez Canal “is not the prerogative of a nation: it owes its birth and belongs to an aspiration of humanity,” Lesseps affirmed in 1864, some 4,000 years after the first projects imagined by the pharaohs.

Maritime link between Europe and Asia, this route allowed the ships not to have to go around the African continent, passing through the Cape of Good Hope, but it has also experienced the weight of several wars and years of inactivity.

Its history was particularly marked by the pivotal year of 1956, when on July 26 Gamal Abdel Nasser, newly elected president, nationalized the Suez Canal.

Source: AFP and AP

PB