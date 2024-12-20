Four years without her tenants paying her rent and forced to live with her family in her mother’s house. This is the situation of Basi, who along with her husband and two children rented a cheaper apartment. to meet the mortgage the house that they had bought in an urbanization in Valdemoro while they rented it to other people.

When deciding who to rent it to, the owner decided collaborate with an NGO that provided housing to people in disadvantaged situations and finally, the tenants were members of a family from Syria. They are also a couple with children, specifically three and, from the beginning, they had to adjust to their budget by lowering the rental price by 50 euros, as indicated by ‘El Periódico’.

The problem came when they began to pay less and late, this being progressive and ending in the following situation: four years ago they stopped paying and began to become inquiokupas, accumulating a debt of 37,000 euros today and leaving Basi and his family without extra income to pay the mortgage, for which they pay a thousand euros, in addition to another 130 community fees.

From landlords to defaulters

From Telemadrid they spoke with her and this is how she explained her situation: «At the beginning we were able to use a little of the savings we had, the savings were spent, obviously. We had to start asking for loans, there came a time when we are on all the lists of defaulters and we had to pull from the family.









In this way, Basi regrets having rented his apartment to this family, alleging that the father “He is a political refugee from Syria. He came for an NGO, we wanted to help and, for wanting to help, they must have taken us for fools. Finding themselves involved in difficulties, the owner decided to ask for help from the NGO, which from the beginning promised to take care of it if there was any problem:

«We went to talk to them at the beginning when they started paying us badly, they told us that they were going to solve things, that we should not worry. When they stopped paying, we called them again and they told us that since they had stopped working with them, they could no longer do anything. AND “They totally ignored us.”.

2,000 euros in state aid

Basi regrets that now they are paying the iqnuiokupas family to stay in their house, for which they still have the mortgage, when the four of them do not even have a house to stay in, and They have been forced to go live with their mother.

Although they still do not know if the family that does not pay them has yet declared themselves vulnerable, they are aware of the income they receive, which is approximately 2,000 euros, since the tenants themselves provided them with that information: “They gave us a Whatsapp, in that message is detailed everything the Government pays them, for food, for rent, for children… plus an income that we had, probably by mistake, from the Red Cross in his name, of another 360 or 340 euros,” he tells Telemadrid.

He admits that he no longer believes in justice or the system: “Right now, whoever is in the same situation as me, I wouldn’t tell him to report. There are many ways to kick these people out, and I’m very sorry,” Basi acknowledges.