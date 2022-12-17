Scams targeting students and tourists, a 27-year-old young man targeted by the police

The State Police stopped the career of a young 27 year old who offered the same house for rent, where he was domiciled, to dozens of people among students and workers looking for accommodation in the capital of Bologna. The investigations, conducted by the Cyber ​​Security Operations Center of the Emilia Romagna Postal Police and coordinated by the Postal Police Service of Romeoriginated from complaint of two foreign citizens who, looking for a home in the capital of Bologna, responded to an online ad.

There fraud, which was accomplished with the request for a deposit and the completion of a false contract, involved dozens of people who, also attracted by the very central location of the property, paid deposits through bank transfers for a total amount of several tens of thousands of Euros. The young fraudster had also opened a current account at a German bank, immediately frozen by the men of the Postal Police, in which a part of the sums paid was still pending.

The Postal Police, in case you are looking for a motionless for rent, especially during holidays or holidays, recommends personally verifying the veracity of online ads or relying on authorized real estate agencies and never making advance payments without the due guarantees.

