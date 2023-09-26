The Murcia City Council completely renewed the public bicycle rental system with the incorporation of 600 new vehicles. These new bicycles are now available to users at the 60 stations that are spread throughout the city center and have a price of less than 20 euros per month.

The mayor of Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, presented this new service this Tuesday during the visit he made to the station located on Pío Baroja Avenue in Murcia, which has around twenty of the new bicycles. The manager of MuyBici, Carlos Baile, also attended the event.

The locations of the stations where the new bicycles are located are as follows: Paseo Florencia, Centro Deportivo La Flota, Juan Ramón Jiménez Avenue, Estación del Carmen, Ciudad de la Justicia, Cuartel de Artillería, Jardín Floridablanca, Avenida San Juan de la Cruz, Pío Baroja, Reina Sofía Hospital, Glorieta de España, Santa Isabel, Plaza Cetina, Plaza de Europa, Santo Domingo, Plaza de la Merced, Ronda de Garay, Avenida de La Fama, bus station, Avenida de la Libertad, Circular Square, Garden of the 3 Cups, La Vega Hospital, Santiago and Zaraiche, Abenarabi Avenue, Castilla Square, Dukes of Lugo, Juan Carlos I, Regional Library, JC1 Sports Center, Los Pinos Avenue, Juan de Borbón, Rector Building Sabater of the UMU, Primero de Mayo avenue, Senda de Granada, Los Jerónimos, East Glorieta of the UMU, Santa Catalina, Bicycle Office, Gran Vía, Plaza Circular, Plaza de la Merced, Plaza de la Cruz Roja, Map of San Francisco, Joven Futura, Alfonso UMU and Pedro Jara Carrillo Building of the UMU.

The head of Mobility indicated that “our objective is to provide citizens with the necessary alternatives so that they have facilities when traveling with the means of transport they prefer, within the alternatives that currently exist.”