On February 23, Border Patrol announced the first case in El Paso where the new US policy was applied that removes visas from transporters who are detained with irregular migrants.

Aboard a truck with a semi-trailer in which 13 undocumented people were secretly transported, a man of Mexican whose entry visa to the United States was removed.

“The driver from Mexico will be prosecuted and his border crossing visa will be canceled for his participation in the smuggling scheme,” the Border Patrol reported after the arrest in Las Cruces.

It should be noted that the policy based on article 212 (a)(3)(c) of the United States Immigration and Nationality Law It began to be applied on February 21, 2024, which restricts visas to owners, executives and workers of air, land and maritime transport companies that provide services to people who want to arrive in the North American country without papers.

In fact, the new policy expands the one that was issued in November 2023 for charter flights from Cuba to Nicaragua.

Through a press release, the spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Matthew Miller, indicates that no one should benefit from the situation of vulnerable migrants, whether they are smugglers, private companies, public officials or governments.

“We will continue to collaborate with governments and the private sector, both within the region and beyond, to eliminate this exploitative practice.”

During Fiscal Year 2024, which began on October 1, four semi-trailers or trailers have been discovered in which migrants were transported without documents to remain in the United States, according to the Border Patrol.

