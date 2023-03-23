Several of the vinyls with the image of the MC candidate for Mayor of La Unión, Marisol García, and other pre-election messages were withdrawn by the company Actividad Pública, owner of the commercial and institutional vertical signage that is installed in the municipality of The Union.

In principle, MC attributed the uninstallation of this material to the City Council as a “reactive attitude” to the initiative to run in the municipal elections on May 28. However, according to municipal sources, the decision was made by the company itself because some of the posters and signs were placed “by mistake, not in the advertising spaces of the signage, but in those reserved for institutional announcements, such as streets and monuments.” .

In its explanation, Actividad Pública assured that, after renting the advertising spaces for poles and poles from another company, “the occupation of those reserved for messages or institutional signage was observed, and therefore they were removed, thus denying that It was a maneuver by the City Council ». The mayor, Pedro López Milán, regretted that “this situation has been generated because I would never prevent the free initiative of a political party in any way.”

«Municipalism and useful politics»



These events occur days after MC, the local party from Cartagena, announced that it will run in the next municipal elections with its own list in La Unión. The candidate will be the businesswoman Marisol García, a native of the municipality. The objective of this initiative is “the firm commitment of the formation to transfer to the region its commitment to municipalism and useful politics,” said the general secretary of MC, José López, at the presentation ceremony.

Marisol García, who until the beginning of this month of March was president of the Association of Young Entrepreneurs of Cartagena and the Region, has a Business Degree and a Business Administration degree from the UPCT, has the official title of mediator, and is part of the plenary session of the Chamber of Commerce of Cartagena. Since 2013, she has directed her own tax and labor consultancy, an occupation that she shares with training in academies and university centers. Regarding her candidacy, García Sánchez expressed his “illusion and responsibility” for a project that is for the neighbor “a reference in the administration to trust, be useful and bring efficiency and decency to management.”