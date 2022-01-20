Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The major cleaning work carried out by the Ahome City Council in the pre-settlement canal of the Río Fuerte Commission plant in Los Mochis they are advancing in a timely manner according to what is established by the municipal authorities.

It was last Tuesday when the municipal president of Ahome, Gerardo Octavio Vargas Landeros, launched these actions, where he stressed that they will help improve the drinking water service, both in quality and quantity.

Personnel from the Potable Water and Sewerage Board of the Municipality of Ahome (Japama) participate in these cleaning works, in coordination with the Secretariat of Public Works, Urban Planning and Ecology, as well as the Municipal Commission for the Development of Populated Centers (COMUN).

Workers explained that said cleaning is carried out from 08:00 to 18:00, moving the mud that they extract from the pre-sedimentation channel very close to the place.

Cleaning work continues in the pre-sedimentation channel of the Comisión Río Fuerte plant in Los Mochis. Photo: Discussion

It should be remembered that the secretary of Public Works, Urban Planning and Ecology, Jaime Romero Barrera, announced that the mud would be used as fertilizer for parks, where said cleaning actions would take approximately 15 days.

Another point highlighted by the municipal authorities was the reduction of chemicals, since by having a clean pre-sedimentator, fewer products are required to bring quality water to the Ahomeans.