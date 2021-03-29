The Association for the Recovery of the Autochthonous Forest (ARBA) of Cartagena and La Unión convened during this past weekend a waste and debris cleaning performance in the area of ​​Cabezo de La Galera and the Rambla de la Cola del Caballo in Portmán (La Unión).

About 40 members of the ARBA association, together with volunteers called by social networks, removed more than 5,000 kilograms of garbage. Notable among them is the withdrawal of 800 kilos of waste from an old abandoned television repeater, as reported by sources of this association in a statement.

The Tail of the Horse and the Head of La Galera They are two natural spaces of the highest ecological value due to their extraordinary botanical diversity. There are some of the most interesting and unique natural habitats of the natural heritage of the Iberian Peninsula, concentrating a very high proportion of Ibero-African and endemic species, some exclusive, from the mountains of Cartagena and La Unión.

Despite these natural values, according to ARBA, these spaces are deeply degraded by human actions. The surroundings of Cola del Caballo have become a common dump for rubble and garbage of all kinds and the beach is littered with plastic waste, containers and bottles. During the two days of this past weekend, the volunteers and members of the association have proceeded to the comprehensive cleaning of the Rambla de la Cola del Caballo as well as the beach.

From ARBA they pointed out that the most remarkable thing about the performance, “due to the enormous effort it has made for the participants in these cleaning days”, has been the withdrawal of «about 800 kg. Of scrap metal and remains of all kinds of rubbish that had been abandoned by the former municipal corporation of La Unión “at the top of the Cabezo de La Galera, in a disused television repeater facility.

The installation of these communication antennas was carried out more than 10 years ago in a space of high ecological value, taking the tools and all the materials to the top of the summit by helicopter. From ARBA they commented that “once the antenna was installed, all the material was abandoned on the summit and there it has remained until, during this weekend, it has had to be painfully lowered by hand by volunteers from the association for half the mountain”.

In this sense, from the association they pointed out that “some of the abandoned objects that have had to be transported were extraordinarily bulky and heavy, such as a concrete mixer, a bakery or a 1,000-liter water tank.” According to the organizers of this cleaning, the approximate total calculation of waste collected has been 4000 kilograms of rubble, 600 kilograms of scrap metal, 120 kg of glass, 200 kg of plastic and recyclable packaging and about 150 kg of garbage remains (clothing, footwear, etc …)

The call has had the support of the City Council and the USM of La Unión, which has proceeded to the permanent installation of some garbage containers that will be removed periodically. Likewise, a poster explaining the natural values ​​of the area and the need to conserve this protected area has been installed.

The Rambla de la Cola del Caballo is protected within the Natura 2000 network of the European Union as a Site of Community Importance (SCI) and a Special Protection Area for BIRDS (ZEPA). In addition, together with the Cabezo de la Galera, its declaration as a botanical micro-reserve is proposed by regional legislation.