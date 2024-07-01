In recent days the world of video games can’t stop talking about one thing, Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree, because people have not stopped discovering secrets in this new section that is open to all fans who want to face much more challenging bosses and soak up the lore of this lore. And among the solved mysteries is what would be the appearance of some NPC characters that are hidden under giant clothing or armor, something that a dataminer has already made it possible to admire.

In fact, this person who calls himself on networks as Zullie the Witch, released a video in which we can see all these characters without their masks, some are quite curious in terms of the design part and others are disappointing because they could be avatars that any user can create. Of course, it is interesting that some have factions that can be read in the game’s own files and that they surely did not miss adding.

Here you can see it:

This is the game description:

Winner of hundreds of awards including Game of the Year from The Game Awards and Best Game of the Year from the Golden Joystick Awards, ELDEN RING is the critically acclaimed action RPG set in a sprawling, dark fantasy world. Players embark on an epic adventure with the freedom to explore and venture at their own pace. The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion introduces a new story set in the Shadowlands filled with mysteries, dangerous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons, and equipment. Discover unexplored territories, face formidable adversaries and enjoy the pleasant feeling of victory. Delve into the fascinating interplay between characters, where drama and intrigue combine to create an enjoyable immersive experience.

Remember that Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree is available on consoles PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: Dataminers always find new things that haven’t been released in games, this has happened with DLC’s before they were revealed and also little secrets as was the case here.