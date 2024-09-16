Ciudad Juárez— There was no body or objects constituting a crime inside the car rescued last night from the bottom of a dam in the Parajes de Oriente neighborhood, reported the head of municipal Civil Protection, Sergio Rodríguez.

Yesterday, a team of divers from the Fire Department and rescue personnel went to the storm drain located on Desierto de Kavir and Custodio de la República streets, to search for a possible victim inside the car, but they found nothing, only the white Acura-type vehicle.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour, including using a boat and special equipment to locate the car, which was removed and taken to a municipal impound lot.