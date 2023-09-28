With the launch of the renamed soccer game EA Scheduled to arrive later this week, the company has reportedly removed its entire library of FIFA from all digital stores, including the store eShop of switch. As highlighted on social networks, you can no longer purchase any game of FIFA of the 14 to the 23. However, FIFA 22 and last year’s edition, FIFA 23can still be accessed through the app EA Play.

It is unclear when exactly the series was retired FIFA from digital stores, but according to a SteamDB listing, it appears that it was before the launch of Early Access, which has been available since September 22. In Steamthe following message also appears:

“At the request of the editor, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 It is not listed in the store Steam and it will not appear in searches.”

And it’s true, in the store eShop of switch, FIFA 23 It is no longer available for purchase. Anyone who has previously purchased a title FIFA digitally you should still be able to redownload the game. This latest development isn’t exactly a surprise, as EA ended his association with FIFA last year.

EA will release its renamed series later this week. EA Sports FC 24 will include “all modes” in the version of switchbut there will be some differences compared to next-generation systems, due to hardware limitations.

FIFA has previously mentioned how it will collaborate with other developers to release a new line of soccer games in the future.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: Well, it was inevitable that this would happen, I like to think that the vast majority of fans of the series only play the latest version, but surely there are those who return to some versions due to specific features or their card collection.