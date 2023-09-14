Today, a video went viral in which a trans woman He is in a discussion with the security personnel of the National Cinematheque after being removed from the women’s toilets. This event fuels a controversy that has not yet been resolved in our country in relation to the rights of trans people.

Today the police in @CinetecaMexico he took Laura out of the bathroom @transyfugas, my trans friend. This in a space of culture, art, and open-mindedness. And a capital city that boasts of being diverse and inclusive. @COPRED_CDMX @CDHCMX @samano_O pic.twitter.com/9aORomlcFt — Frida Cartas (@Friedducha) September 13, 2023

The National Cinematheque issued a statement in response to the situation in which it emphasized that the principles that govern its internal regulations include non-discrimination and the guarantee of spaces free of any form of violence and exclusion. Likewise, the institution has assured that it will collaborate with CONAPRED, Copred and the Human Rights Commission of Mexico City on this matter to train, sensitize and raise awareness among all its staff.

This incident highlights the importance of continuing to work to promote and protect people’s rights. trans in our country, and highlights the need to establish inclusive and safe spaces for all people, regardless of their gender identity.

Via: x