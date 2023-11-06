It is a fact that even though not all fans watch the new seasons, The Simpson It has remained one of the longest-running series in history, with hundreds of episodes that remain valid for all generations through streaming services. And during all this time, certain recurring jokes have remained that it is unthinkable that they would be removed, or at least that was something that people thought until the last season of the show.

During the 35th season of the series, an episode premiered in which the family meets a new character, who greets Homer hand and just at that moment he tells him that he has a strong arm, to which they have answered that strangle Bart has paid off. However, the conversation clarifies by mentioning that “times change and it is something that is no longer done”, thus confirming that this frequent joke has been left behind due to current issues.

I just found out that, after over 30 years, The Simpsons has finally retired their long-running gag of Homer strangling Bart. Took them long enough lmao pic.twitter.com/JuHyNu1eiK — Simon A. (Baby Lamb Creations) (@BabyLamb5) November 2, 2023

Some will think that this behavior is newer than you think, but really not, given that 2020 was the last time he was seen doing this, that is, they have not implemented this type of physical punishment for 4 seasons. It was funny to many fans. But now that new rules have arrived, such as changing voice actors according to their ethnicity, it was evident that child abuse was not going to have a place in the series.

Remember that The Simsosn They have all their episodes available on platforms such as Star Plus. There is only one that is not released, and it is the controversial episode where Michael Jackson makes an appearance with his voice.

Editor’s note: At this point The Simpsons are no longer worth it, so removing the joke with Bart really doesn’t matter, it’s not like it’s done in all the classic episodes, they just put it in at the right time. So, frankly it doesn’t matter if they withdraw it or not.