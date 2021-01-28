“We ask that do not use the image of real people in situations that could be offensive without permission. “With this idea, CD Projekt, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, asked to remove a” mod “that allowed having sex with Keanu Reeves, who plays a character in the video game. .

As the site discovered Eurogamer, a modder – that’s how those who make modifications to games are called – named Catmino, created from “Nexus mod” a system for exchanging character models. In this way, it was possible to apply the skin of Johnny Silverhand, the character of Keanu Reeves, in one of the sex robots, Joytoy.

Another specialized medium, PC Gamer, asked CD Projekt about the reason for the removal in a game with all sorts of mods, including one that allows third-person play. “Our main rule when it comes to user-created content, mods in particular, is that they cannot be harmful to others,” explained the Polish studio.

Keanu Reeves, Johnny Silverhand, is a key character in the game. Photo CD Projekt RED

What they argue is that it is imperative that third-party content and mod creators have permission from all parties. “For the characters that we have invented in the game we allow to modify anything you want to have fun. But when it comes to models of real people that we have asked to participate in the game, We ask that you refrain from using them in any situation that may be offensive if they don’t have the explicit permission “.

Mods are very common in the field of PC video games. They are usually done by enthusiasts to correct errors in games, improve graphics or have the original templates of the football teams in those games where they do not have the licenses.

And of course there are always versions bizarre how are you.

V, protagonist of the game. Photo CD Projekt RED

Patch 1.1 fixes bugs and improves performance

CD Projekt Red released last weekend the first Cyberpunk 2077 patch that, in addition to correcting errors, improves the stability of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the two teams that most accused the game’s performance failures.

Patch 1.1 is available for consoles, PC and Stadia, as the company informs in an update of its website. With it, it introduces stabilization improvements both in the use of memory in systems such as navigation, artificial intelligence, the map or the interaction of people, as well as in errors related to loading saved games, starting and closing the game or the point of no return.

The patch also includes specific fixes targeting the various platforms in the game. For example in PlayStation 4 and 5 Crowd performance has been improved and PS4-only fixes have been made. In the case of Xbox, memory usage has been improved.

Fixes were also made in the PC version, which fixes game launch crashes related to cache loading on NVIDIA graphics cards, and on Stadia, corrupted textures and dead zone settings to be more responsive.

Also, the developer included a series of corrections with the achievements, the visual section, the user interface and the open world, as reflected in the list of improvements shared by CD Projekt Red.

The company has assured that they are already working on patch 1.2, and that will continue to listen to the players to improve the game in general and correct any bugs they find.

The update comes nearly two weeks after the company’s CEO apologized for the scandal of the game’s poor performance at launch:

SL