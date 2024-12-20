The Department of Environment and Climate Change coordinates the operation for the removal of a whale of about four meters that has appeared stranded on Sobre do Pozo beach, in O Grove (Pontevedra). This Friday morning, the Xunta received the notification of the appearance of the specimen in the aforementioned sandy area and requested its removal.

After receiving the notification, the General Directorate of Environmental Quality and Climate Change processed the order to Gesuga (Gestora de subproductos de Galicia), a company with the capacity to manage the remains of the animal and which has already sent it to the area. a truck with the capacity to transport the whale to your own facilities.

Furthermore, the Department has mobilized an environmental agent to check, on sitethe location of the animal, the accesses and evaluate the best way to proceed for its removal.

The Xunta has recalled that it has had a collaboration agreement for more than 20 years with the Coordinator for the Study of Marine Mammals (Cemma), responsible for the Galician beaching network and the organization that will be in charge of performing the necropsy on the animal.