The Mütter Museum, a 19th-century storehouse of medical oddities and arcane memorabilia in the Philadelphia College of Physicians, in Pennsylvania, attracts up to 160 thousand visitors a year. Among the specimens on display are skulls corroded by syphilis; microcephalic fetusesyes; and the liver that united Cheng and Eng Bunker, the original “Siamese twins.”

But, like museums everywhere, the Mütter is reassessing what it has and why it has it. The institution recently recruited a public relations consultant with experience in crisis management to contain internal and external criticism.

The problems began in February when fans of the Mütter’s website and YouTube channel noticed that they had removed all but 12 of the museum’s roughly 450 images and videos. Rumors spread quickly and three months later, Kate Quinn, hired in September as the Mütter’s CEO, posted an explanation saying the videos were being re-evaluated “to improve the visitor experience.”

Quinn had tasked 13 unnamed individuals—medical historians, bioethicists, disability advocates, community members—to provide feedback on the digital collection, to ensure that the museum’s online presence was adequate and that its 6,500 specimens of human remains on display were treated with respect.

The reaction was fierce. An online petition got the signatures of nearly 33,000 Mütter enthusiasts; criticized Quinn and her boss, Mira Irons, president and CEO of the College of Physicians, for decisions based on “absolute disdain for the museum.” The complaint called for the reinstatement of all web content and urged the university board to fire the two women. (About a quarter of the videos have been reinstated.)

Robert Hicks, director of the Mütter from 2008 to 2019, resigned as a museum consultant this spring. Her bitter resignation letter, released to the press, said Irons “has told staff that she ‘can’t bear to walk through the museum’” and advised trust members to investigate her and Quinn.

“I categorically deny any intent, as Hicks asserts, that I hate the museum or that my purpose is anything other than to ensure that the materials we exhibit meet professional standards and serve the mission of the university and the museum,” Irons said in a statement. an email.

He added that the museum’s challenge is to make visitors see damaged body parts for what they really are: real humans who were once alive. He acknowledged that he had difficulty viewing certain exhibits, particularly fetal specimens presented as medical novelties. She wants exhibits like this to give a fuller picture of the individual, the condition in question, and the therapeutic advances that would affect those with the condition today.

“We are actively distancing ourselves from any possible perception of spectacle, freaks, or disrespect for the collections in our care,” he said.

Upon arrival, Quinn was surprised to learn that the Mütter had no ethics policy, much less a human remains policy. What’s more, the museum had only fragmentary data on how many human specimens arrived at the Mütter or the circumstances of their lives.

The museum has made arrangements to return the remains of seven Native Americans to communities in New Jersey and Californiaas required by US law, and Quinn is conducting the first comprehensive audit of the museum’s 35,000 objects since the 1940s.

“We owe it to the remnants to learn as much as we can about each individual,” Quinn said. “And yes, it matters to a lot of people.”

By: FRANZ LIDZ

The New York Times