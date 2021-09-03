Pachuca, HIdalgo. / 02.09.2021 20:55:58

The state government reported that from the afternoon of last Tuesday until noon this Thursday the workers of the Ministry of Public Works and Territorial Planning they have removed about 200 tons of garbage, drag material and mud, only in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital of Hidalgo.

After almost three days of flooding in streets and avenues of the city, it was explained that the points with the most solid waste that cause flooding are Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard in the sections July 11 – CEUNI and Bosques del Peñar, El Minero Boulevard, Nuevo Hidalgo Boulevard, Felipe Ángeles Boulevard in different sections, as well as El Tezontle.

About rainfall, warned that they will continue until the weekend due to displacement of a tropical wave and the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico.

The Undersecretariat of Civil Protection and Risk Management contemplates that for tonight and early morning rains occur in the entity that can have intensities from strong to very strong.

Among the actions that have been carried out, the operation of the traffic lights was launched at the intersection of the Nuevo Hidalgo boulevard and Río de las Avenidas; as well as those of the Santa Catarina Boulevard at the height of the Pitahayas subdivision and maintains constant supervision of storm drains, seat belts and main boulevards of the Hidalgo capital.

Firefighters and State police deploy a relief plan, providing assistance to pedestrians and motorists stranded at collection points that presented puddles or light floods, in addition to making cuts to the circulation in relevant roads, so the call is extended to the citizens to follow their recommendations.

Underwater colonies

For its part, the Commission for Water and Sewerage of Intermunicipal Systems (CAASIM) with staff, bilge pumps, hydropneumatic equipment and motor pumps has carried out rainwater evacuation, desilting and cleaning of general sewer lines, sight wells and rain grids in support of the municipalities in their charge.

The points most attended by floods in Pachuca are: Expansion El Palmar, Old Mexico – Pachuca highway, Barranca del Zembo, Everardo Márquez boulevard, Felipe Ángeles boulevard, Downtown, Don Pablo, El Huixmi, from El Saucillo to Xochihuacán, El Tezontle, Hacienda Chavarría, La Calera, La Providencia, Pachuquilla, Urban Park, Real de la Plata, San Alfonso, San Antonio, San Fernando, Santa Julia, Tuzos, Valle de la Plata, Venta Prieta, among others; as well as in the treatment plants of La Providencia and Xochihuacán.

Rivers and dams

To avoid lto the entry of solid waste and reduce the spread of water lilies in the Tula River and the Endhó Dam, The Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources of Hidalgo has machinery for crushing and retreating steel in these bodies of water.

What’s more, thanks to reforestation in watersheds and the preservation of Protected Natural Areas decreases runoff through natural infiltration reducing water collection.

According to the reports received both by these agencies and by C5i Hidalgo Through the 911 emergency number, so far there is no risk to the population since it has been punctually attention according to the prioritization of response of the corresponding federal, state and / or municipal aid and support bodies.

Expected urban incidents continue, so the accumulation of water in specific points can generate puddles or, where appropriate, floods, swelling in rapid response rivers and tributaries, as well as landslides and mudslides.