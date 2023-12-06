Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 18:29



Neighbors of Peña Zafra de Abajo, a rural area shared by Fortuna and Abanilla, collected about 200 kilos of waste (including plastics and beer bottles) in the area of ​​the Sierra de Quibas abanillera. They did it last weekend, within the Libera project to fight against ‘garbage’, in which Ecoembes, SEO / BirdLife and the Autonomous Community collaborate.

In the three collections organized so far, more than 3.5 tons of waste have been removed. The other two benefited areas are the Sierra de Carrascoy and the Almadenes Canyon, in Cieza.