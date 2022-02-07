Guasave, Sinaloa.- The director of the Public road announced that they have removed from the sidewalks in the downtown area of ​​the city, a total of 19 roadside stands so far this year, in addition to some foreigners.

Rita Gandarilla Lerma pointed out that the absence of the stalls that have been withdrawn, even though it is not yet that large a quantity that they have cleared.

OPPOSITION

He commented that the number of positions that have been removed has not been large, since there have been inconveniences, this is due to the fact that people continue with the old school and insist that they want to rent.

Read more: Guasave business at risk of closure due to low sales

He declared that they have removed those 19 posts to the Municipal Workshop, out of approximately 500 that there are.

“It has cost me a bit to remove the few points that have been removed from public roads,” the official acknowledged.

He mentioned that there are those who do not accept the regulation that they cannot be installed in certain areas, saying that this document is new, when it has existed since 2009.

He affirmed that the positions that have been removed have been under the statutes dictated by law, but there are owners who were removed or have been asked to move, who have put themselves in a role of denial, although the procedure is being carried out as the law indicates it.

He added that foreign permits are no longer active and the 19 permits of the aforementioned positions were withdrawn.

SUPPORT

The director of the Public Highway commented that the permits are being given for a month, but for disabled people or older adults they are granted for one year.

Read more: Whale dies on Macapule Island; fishermen blame sardine boat

He asserted that only people with disabilities are the ones who will have this type of permit, since they intend to give them all the possible support.