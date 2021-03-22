A volunteer, during the cleaning of the vicinity of the river. / PE

A total of thirteen volunteers collaborated in the initiative of the Meles association and the Alhama City Council to eliminate a point where waste had appeared in the vicinity of the Guadalentín river. An action endorsed by SEO / BirdLife and Ecoembes, consisting of the removal of the so-called ‘trash beauty’ in river beds throughout Spain. In total, 1,600 kilos of waste were collected, among which were 700 of rubble, 400 of plastic, 200 kilos of ceramic remains, another 200 of wood and 50 kilos of textile.