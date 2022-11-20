Monday, November 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They remember Shakira at the World Cup in Qatar 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
0


close

waka waka

Shakira in the 2010 video ‘Waka Waka’.

Shakira in the 2010 video ‘Waka Waka’.

The Colombian confirmed in recent days that she would not participate.

The Colombian singer Shakira reported this Thursday that she would finally not participate in the Soccer World Cup in Qatar, sources close to her have informed EFE.

However, she was remembered during the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar.

The event occurred when they took a tour of the mascots and the official songs of the World Cup, which included the unmistakable ‘Waka Waka’, performed by Shakira for the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#remember #Shakira #World #Cup #Qatar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Brazilian Ilan Goldfajn, elected new president of the IDB

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.