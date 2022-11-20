They remember Shakira at the World Cup in Qatar 2022

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Shakira in the 2010 video ‘Waka Waka’.
The Colombian confirmed in recent days that she would not participate.
November 20, 2022, 10:21 AM
The Colombian singer Shakira reported this Thursday that she would finally not participate in the Soccer World Cup in Qatar, sources close to her have informed EFE.
However, she was remembered during the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar.
The event occurred when they took a tour of the mascots and the official songs of the World Cup, which included the unmistakable ‘Waka Waka’, performed by Shakira for the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.
