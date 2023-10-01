Monday, October 2, 2023, 01:57



The inheritance received, since the current PP-Vox government team arrived, has become a mantra. Along with the beach bars, one of the debts that, from the opposition, the PP dedicated itself to inciting against the previous PSOE-Cs executive was the delays in the payment of subsidies to the district festival commissions. More than a few cried out when they found themselves squeezed by their suppliers or when they had to ask door to door for charity from their neighbors. Well, the solution, after being left without a subsidy this year, has been for the City Council to pay for the lights, which is often one of the largest expenses.

As LA VERDAD has been able to verify, in the last month the City Council has reached out to at least five districts with 12,000 euros to be able to cover the expenses on lighting that are usually incurred on the occasion of their patron saint festivities. And the method chosen has been none other than the minor contract, that is, those that, due to their small quantity, do not need to go through a public tender and are awarded by hand. The legal limit in these cases is 40,000 euros, in the case of works contracts, or 15,000 euros, in the case of supply or services, as is this case.

Although there are town councils that, in search of greater savings, put out to tender the lights they need throughout the year in a single joint contract that goes out to tender, as is the case now in Torrevieja, it is also possible to contract the luminaires separately and without incurring a crime of contract splitting as they are different events.

Among the benefited commissions are El Escorratel, El Raiguero, El Mudamiento, Correntías and San Bartolomé

The investments in all cases are very similar and are all between 2,000 and 3,000 euros. Thus, among the districts benefiting from this procedure is El Escorratel, where Luzormur SL installed the holiday lights worth 2,141.70 euros (VAT included). In El Raiguero de Bonanza the supplier was Invemat Levante SL, which offered its party lights for 2,444.20 euros. Santos y Santos did the same in El Mudamiento, where he installed his ornamentals for 2,238.50 euros. Iluminaciones Just saved the festive lighting in Correntías Medias for 2,444.20 euros and the most expensive lights were those for the San Bartolomé festivities, in which Elecfes installed some worth 2,649.90 euros.

The Councilor for Fiestas, Rocío Ortuño, already asked in plenary about the matter by the councilor Carolina Gracia (PSOE), indicated that work was being done on the call for subsidies for next year, since it is now when the preparations and contacts with Providers.