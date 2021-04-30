The prices of grains operated today with generalized increases in the Chicago market, in a day in which the strong increase registered in the price of corn stood out, which gained almost US $ 15 and stood at values ​​of not reaching since July of 2013.

The May contract for soybeans gained 1.84% (US $ 10.47) to US $ 577.24 a ton, while the position for July increased 2.13% (US $ 11.76) at US $ 563.74 per ton.

Prices rise “as planting and crop emergence are projected at a lower rate than expected,” the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR) said.

In addition, the Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) reported a slight rebound in processing for March, which would stimulate increases in soybean meal and oil.

Regarding its by-products, oil climbed 3.74% (US $ 54.45) to US $ 1,509.26 per ton, while flour rose 0.80% (US $ 3.75) to reach the close of the day at US $ 469.58 per ton.

In addition, corn in its May contract rose 5.41% (US $ 14.96) to US $ 291.32 per tona consolidating prices that were not seen since July 2013.

The BCR explained that “as demand from China remains strong, the weather is not helping the yellow grain harvests.”

By last, wheat gained 0.67% (US $ 1.84) and was positioned at the end of the day at US $ 272.82 per ton, as a result of “drought in the American plains” persisting.

“Not satisfied with this, next week’s weather is projected without too much rainfall. A strengthened US dollar limits the competitiveness of wheat and strongly reduces the increases of the day,” the BCR stated.