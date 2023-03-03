City Juarez Chihuahua.- A United States citizen kept the Egyptian cat tattoo and rescued from Social Reintegration Center number 3 of Ciudad JuárezChihuahua.

The Mayor’s Office reported that a person from the state of Texas was selected to adopt the felineyouatuado with the legend “Hecho en México” and rescued of the penal of the city in the first days of last February.

The decision was made on March 1 by the members of the Ecology Building Commission, coordinated by the councilor Alma Arredondo, in addition to the also mayor Tania Maldonado, the head of Animal Welfare of the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption, Diego Poggio and the Director of Ecology, César Díaz, coordinated by the head of Social Communication, Carlos Nájera.

“They reviewed each of the 10 applications that were received to adopt it. Most of them were from people residing in Texas, Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey, USAsome of which already have an animal of this breed,” reported the municipal government.

The criteria that were analyzed in each of the applications, including one of Juarez Citywas that the person had economic solvency to give comprehensive care to the feline and guarantee a decent space for its proper development.

“Between the officials it was agreed that in order to preserve the safety of the person who adopted the catthe confidentiality of your general data is maintained,” said the local authority.

“The selected person, who is from a city in the state of Texas, proved to meet all the requirements and the necessary space for this cat to develop, since it even has another of the same breed.”

The Legal Department of the Department of Ecology was in charge of managing the adoption agreement that was signed by the interested party at the time of receiving the cat.

Diego Poggio, head of Animal Welfare, commented that for his crossing to USAhe cat Egyptian already has the rabies vaccine and is dewormed, in addition to being sterilized.

After being insured in the Social Reintegration Center number 3, the animal was sent to the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption, where it was cared for while it was given up for adoption.

The feline, tattooed with the legend “Made in Mexico”which according to security authorities is a symbol of the criminal group “Mexicles“, was secured in the first days of February.

He was wandering between the modules of the prison during the actions of the delivery-reception of the General Prosecutor’s Office to the state Public Security Secretariat, which took control of the prison after a reform of the local Congress after the escape of 30 inmates and the murder of 10 guards and seven inmates on January 1.