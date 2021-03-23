The driver who was arrested last Friday, after having run over three criminals who had allegedly stolen his cell phone in Jalisco, Mexico, He was released this Monday, March 22.

According to the background of these events, the delivery man declared that three thieves stole his cell phone and fled. According to the truck driver, when he did not find any police patrol, he decided to run them over: one of the criminals died and two others were seriously injured.

In a video of the security cameras of a business broadcast on social networks, you can see the moment in which the thieves are run over by the freight forwarder. The criminals were between 20 and 25 years old.

The truck sped overhead.

The robbery had occurred on Saturday, March 20. That day, the robbers threatened the delivery man with a firearm, pointed him at him and They took his cell phone, his money and fled. However, minutes later, the delivery man caught up with them with his work truck and passed them overhead.

One of the men was trapped under the truck, while the other two were on the sides of the vehicle.

One thief was killed and two were seriously injured.

Another video that circulates on social networks shows questions from some passers-by towards the truck driver, thinking that it was actually a traffic accident.

In the same evidence, the person who criticizes the truck driver is heard, although when he warns that it had been a robbery, the reproaches stop.

One of the injured criminals, under the truck.

Police found a 9-millimeter caliber weapon and a knife among the thieves’ belongings.

Theft is still the most frequent crime in Mexico: represented 21.9% of the 112,917 preliminary inquiries and open investigation folders.

The truck, about to run over the robbers.

It was followed by crimes related to hydrocarbons, with 13.9%, and weapons, explosives and other explosive materials, with 12.3%, according to INEGI’s Sixth National Census of Federal Law Enforcement.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reports that crimes against credit institutions were also identified to a lesser extent, with 9.1%, and fraud, with 7.5%.