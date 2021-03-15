The five people who had been arrested this Monday morning accused of participating in the attack against the truck in which President Alberto Fernández was traveling in Lago Puelo, Chubut they were released this afternoon.

Investigation sources confirmed Clarion the news but they added that everyone will be involved in the case as the investigation progresses.

After the arrest, the defendants were referred to the Esquel Brigade where the identification process was carried out and then a medical examination to assess whether they had injuries.

“Those identified are Ruiz Ana Elvira, Ramírez Guillermo, Gonzáles Ivan, Gusmerini Mariano, Rodríguez Adrián and Orda Alejandro”, informed the Minister of Security of Chubut, Federico Massoni, Massoni, who added that “there is a minor who was delayed and is not punishable “.

“Their house was raided to seize their clothing, which are the same as those used when they attacked the President’s truck. One of them, who had long hair and a beard, now shaved his head and shaved,” added the official in dialogue with Radio Chubut.

Last Saturday, during a visit to Lago Puelo to tour the areas affected by devastating forest fires and make announcements, President Alberto Fernández and his entourage were attacked with stones by an anti-mining group outside the Cultural Center of that town. The same group later got involved with another from the UOCRA that had come from Esquel to support Fernández.

The vehicle that was transporting the President of the Nation suffered a complete breakage of its rear window. But the worst thing is that some stones thrown by the protesters brushed Fernández.

The President had to suspend the planned route and from Lago Puelo he went to El Bolsón and from there to Bariloche to return in the early hours of Saturday afternoon to the El Palomar airport.

Fernández, in statements to the press after the hostile reception, indicated that mining is “a matter for the province” of Chubut, governed by Mario Arcioni.

“It is not an issue of mine, it is an issue that Chubutians must resolve, I know perfectly well the two views that exist in the Andean area (on mining), but it is not my issue,” he differentiated.

