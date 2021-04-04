They spread this Sunday a new Medical part on the health status of Alberto Fernández, who on Friday night tested positive for coronavirus.

The Presidential Medical Unit reported that it evaluated the condition of Fernández. They claimed to be found “stable, asymptomatic, with parameters within normal ranges “.

The president will continue to comply with “mandatory isolation and under continuous medical supervision” at Quinta de Olivos.

In addition, they highlighted the importance of Covid vaccination: “It is reiterated that the clinical picture is mild, confirming the immunization granted by the vaccines previously received.”

Alberto Fernández’s medical report, issued by the Presidential Medical Unit, for his positive for covid.

In tune with the second official part, at noon Carla Vizzotti had commented that Fernández is “in good spirits”.

“The President is very well, in good spirits, with all the control parameters this morning stable, “the Minister of Health had advanced.

Also this Sunday, Alberto Fernández spoke by phone with Axel Kicillof. In addition to talking about their health, they discussed the health situation of the Province of Buenos Aires.

“President Alberto Fernández just called me. He told me that he feels well and that the disease is practically without symptoms. We talked about the health situation of the Province “, expressed the Buenos Aires governor on Twitter.

Alberto Fernández and Axel Kicillof, together, in Lomas de Zamora.

The positive of Fernández

The President received the first dose of Sputnik V on January 21. Three weeks later they gave him the second dose of the Russian vaccine.

On Friday night he reported through his Twitter account that, after feeling headache and having fever lines (37.3 °) was subjected to a rapid test and the result was positive.

According to the first medical report, compulsory isolation measures were then taken for the President “and all close contacts with him in the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms.

A PCR test was also carried out, the result of which was released on Saturday and confirmed that Fernández has coronavirus.

After the first firm suspicions about the President’s health, Felipe Solá was isolated. This Sunday the Chancellor’s Covid test gave negative result.

In addition, the Secretary of Malvinas, Daniel Filmus; the secretary general Julio Vitobello; the presidential spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi; and the mayor of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta.